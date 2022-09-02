LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Film Critic Michael Cook reviewed “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” and “Samaritan.”

Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown star in “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” It is currently playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock. The film is about Trinitie Childs, the first lady of a prominent Southern Baptist Mega Church, attempting to help her pastor-husband, Lee-Curtis Childs, rebuild their congregation in the aftermath of a huge scandal.

Sylvester Stallone’s “Samaritan” is streaming on Amazon Prime. It is about 13-year-old Sam Cleary suspecting that his mysteriously reclusive neighbor, Mr. Smith, is actually the legendary vigilante Samaritan who was reported dead 25 years ago. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin. Stallone and Javon “Wanna” Walton star in this film.

