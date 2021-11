LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock roofing and construction company crew drove to Louisiana in early September to help families in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. They returned this week for Thanksgiving before going back to the damage.

Riley Hays Roofing & Construction sent around 20 people to Louisiana and Mississippi to help in hard-hit areas. The group worked on around 1,000 homes, according to the company's namesake and owner.