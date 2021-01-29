At the Movies: “Little Things” and “White Tiger”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - When Rosa Reed first made contact with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas, she had no idea she would one day become a Big, which is a mentor.

"My intentions were not to become a Big, but on the BBBSCA website seeking information on where to take clothes I was donating to the organization," Reed said. "After completing this task, I started reading about the BBBSCA programs and all of those powerful words caught my attention -- mentorship, empowering, youth -- and as I kept on reading, decided that I wanted to give back to my community through this program."