TOKYO (Reuters) — One of Japan's sporting heroes and a member of the local Olympic committee said on Friday her nation had been "cornered" into pressing ahead with the 2020 Games despite public opposition during the coronavirus pandemic.

The comments by Japanese Olympics Committee board member Kaori Yamaguchi, a judo medallist, added to rancor around Japan where the Games were postponed last year but are now due to start on July 23 despite a fourth wave of infections.