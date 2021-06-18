At the Movies: ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ and ‘Fatherhood’

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks on the country's vaccination program as his goal to have 70% of Americans at least partially vaccinated by July 4 nears.

The White House has launched a month-long blitz to combat vaccine hesitancy and a lack of urgency to get shots, particularly in the South and Midwest, but it is increasingly resigned to missing the president’s vaccination target. The administration has insisted that even if the goal isn’t reached, it will have little effect on the overall U.S. recovery, which is already ahead of where Biden said it would be months ago.