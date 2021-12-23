Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
BestReviews
Meet the Team
PR Newswire Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Top Stories
Survey: 25% of Arkansans’ yearly alcohol intake takes place over the holiday season
Arkansas trucking groups hopeful White House’s trucking plan will help driver shortage
Video
Passenger who punched flight attendant facing 20 years
'Why aren't you married yet?': 1 in 3 dread holiday conversations
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Nets say they have enough players, set to play on Christmas
Top Stories
Army stuns Missouri in Armed Forces Bowl on last-second FG
Banchero, No. 2 Duke beat Virginia Tech 76-65 in ACC opener
Brown scores 34 points, Celtics beat Cavaliers 111-101
No. 19 Tennessee hands No. 6 Arizona first loss 77-73
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Share the Road
Yoga Warriors
Step Up, Stop Bullying
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Family Health
Breast Cancer Awareness
Home for the Holidays
Recipes
Military Greetings
Santa Tracker
Santa’s Local Gifts
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
At the Movies: The Matrix Resurrections & The King’s Man
Good Day
Posted:
Dec 23, 2021 / 09:05 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 23, 2021 / 09:08 AM CST
This week, Michael Cook reviews “The Matrix Resurrections” and “The King’s Man.”
Trending Stories
Omicron symptoms and what to look for, Arkansas Department of Health says different from other variants
Video
Deputies: Man facing capital murder charges in deadly weekend shooting in Jefferson County
Arkansas State Police begin death investigation after Pope County body discovered
Lawyer says evidence found in West Memphis 3 case
Video
Merck pill approved as 2nd drug against COVID-19