At the Movies: The Matrix Resurrections & The King’s Man

NEW YORK (StudyFinds.org) - The holidays are typically when families and friends come together — and ask each other embarrassing questions, a new survey reveals. In fact, one in three adults are dreading the awkward conversations that inevitably start during family gatherings.

When it comes to what distant relatives love to ask about, the poll of 2,000 British people finds nosing into everyone’s relationships is likely at the top of your family’s mind. Some of the top eye-rolling questions respondents get include, “When are you going to have a baby?”, “Have you found yourself a nice partner yet?” and “Why aren’t you married?”