Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Top Stories
LR sandwich shop burglarized Sunday morning
Top Stories
Civil Service Commission hearing testimony in firing appeal of LRPD’s Charles Starks
Murder, battery suspects arrested in Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force operations
Meteor lights up night sky over Southern New England
Lonoke County man reported missing
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Pig Trail Nation
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Terrell Talk: Meet Danyelle Musselman
Top Stories
One Moore Thought on Mitch Petrus
Top Stories
Hogs hit the stage in Hoover, AL for SEC Media Days
A-State’s Murray made it on Doak Walker Award Watch List
Fearless 40: Hazen Hornets
United States wins Women’s World Cup title
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Horoscopes
Jobs
Terrell Talk
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Federal Government to resume capital punishment after nearly two decade lapse
AY Weekly
Good Day
Posted:
Jul 25, 2019 / 10:07 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 25, 2019 / 10:07 AM CDT
Heather Baker from AY Magazine has our weekend planner.