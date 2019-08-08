Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Top Stories
Fox16 News at 9 for August 7, 2019
Top Stories
16 Firefighters walk out, days later two firetrucks were vandalized
Facebook video claims it shows “Human Trafficking” van
Police say, man calls 911 during argument, lies about shooting for faster police response
Historic gravestone stolen
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Silver Star Nation
Little League World Series
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
White Sox, Yankees to play at ‘Field of Dreams’ in 2020
Top Stories
Beer chaser: Mayfield endorses sports drink after brew chug
Top Stories
Yankees hit 5 HRs, rip Orioles 14-2 for 8th straight win
LEADING OFF: Indians take aim at Target, Hamels rolling
Dolphins’ receiver, owner at odds on support of Trump
Clemson football flagged for 8 secondary NCAA violations
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Horoscopes
Jobs
Terrell Talk
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
3-year-old shot in Searcy County
AY Weekly
Good Day
Posted:
Aug 8, 2019 / 08:39 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 8, 2019 / 08:39 AM CDT
Heather Baker from AY Weekly joins Good Day to help you plan your weekend.