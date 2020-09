LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Baptist Health System is taking its annual Bolo Bash Luncheon virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual fundraising campaign will provide opportunities to participate in doubling your donation through its $30,000 matching gift campaign, shopping with a purpose in an online auction and logging in with your friends and co-workers to watch the 30-minute virtual program featuring actress Joey Lauren Adams.

