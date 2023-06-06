LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One of the largest barber and hair stylist shows in Arkansas is making its return to the capital city Sunday.

Tamyla Mcelory joined Good Day Arkansas to talk about Jam Session. The event will include educational sessions followed by entertainment and presentations in the evening.

The event will feature a battle between top stylists and barbers from around the country.

Classes will begin at 9 a.m. and battles will begin at 7 p.m. The event will be held at The Mansion located at 3315 West Roosevelt Road.

General admission is $30 and tickets at the door are $40. VIP tickets are $55 in advance. To purchase tickets, contact Tamyla Mcelory at 501-247-9817.