Benton opens ice rink to provide holiday fun for the family

BENTON, Ark. – The city of Benton created its own winter wonderland, opening up an ice rink in the downtown area.

Staff with the Benton Parks and Recreation Department had the idea in 2020 but were unable to open because of the pandemic.

With the help of Everett Buick and GMC, they were able to purchase the rink and a plastic floor that acts like ice. The skates are dulled down to help them slide over the floor.

It’s one part of their 22 days of small-town Christmas celebration that includes events like cookie decorating contests, letters to Santa and Mistletoe Market kicking off Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

The ice rink is located at the downtown Benton Farmers Market at 125 Ashley St. It’s open every day and costs $3 per person.

More information on hours and ticket prices can be found at BentonAR.org.

The rink has also created a calendar of events for December.