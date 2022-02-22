LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Beyond Sports Lab is hosting the first Black History Month Baseball/Softball Camp on Saturday. The Beyond Sports Lab is the first minority owned indoor baseball facility in Arkansas. The organization has partnered with the North Little Rock Police Athletic League baseball and softball organization, which services over 300 youth in Central Arkansas.

The camp is February 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and is available for kids between 6 and 12 years old. The final day to sign up is February 22.

Watch the video above or visit the Beyond Sports Lab Facebook page for more information.