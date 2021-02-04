Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts ‘Big On Love’ Valentine’s Raffle

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas is hosting the Second Annual “Big on Love” Valentine’s Raffle. This raffle includes the chance to win one of four prize packages and the opportunity to support the youth of Central Arkansas.

Prizes include:

Grand prize – a Diamond and 14K Gold and Sterling Silver Bracelet valued at $3,525 donated by Jones and Sons.

Second prize – a Dinner for Four at Cache including food, drinks, and gratuity donated by Rush Harding.

Third prize – a Coach Tabby Handbag and a bottle of Versace Dylan Turquoise Fragrance valued at $495 donated by Dillard’s.

Fourth prize – a Kate Spade Wristlet Wallet, Fragrance, and Mini Scarf Set valued at $320 donated by Dillard’s.

The winners will be drawn on February 13 and the prizes will be delivered to the winners on February 14, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Raffle tickets will be sold in select business locations or by contacting BBBSCA at 501-374-6661.

Tickets can be purchased by contacting Esperanza Massana at esperanza.massana@gmail.com, by calling BBBSCA at 501-374-6661 or by going to the following businesses:

Ciao Baci – 605 Beechwood Street, Little Rock

Core Concept Studio – 8118 Cantrell Road, Little Rock

Dr. Darren Beavers Chiropractor – 11330 Arcarde Drive, Little Rock

Mia Bella Salon – 1104 N Reynolds Road, Bryant

Ooh La La Salon – 14710 Cantrell Road, Little Rock

Ozark Outdoor – 5514 Kavanaugh Boulevard, Little Rock

The Fix Salon – 3700 Old Cantrell Road, Little Rock

ZenSpin Studio – 5612 R Street, Little Rock

“Big Brothers Big Sisters is a deserving organization that needs our help during these tough times. We are proud to chair such a fun and celebratory event and look forward to working with the organization to ensure ‘Big on Love’ in a Big Success” co-chair and businesswoman Sara Hurt said.

“Supporting ‘Big on Love’ is an easy way to give back to the community and help to raise money and awareness for the noble mission of proving one-to-one mentoring relationships to children in Arkansas,” co-chair Esperanza Massana Crane said.

There are currently about 70 children in Pulaski County who are on the list waiting for a mentor.



