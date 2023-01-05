LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas is kicking off its mentoring recruitment drive. Its goal is to recruit 150 mentors, or BIGS, in 2023, according to BBBSCA CEO Raymond Long.

The organization is hosting several recruitment events for National Mentoring Month. During the month of January, every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and Thursday at 11:30 p.m., BBBSCA will host recruitment events at its new office located at 1201 West 3rd Street in Little Rock. Potential BIGS can attend the event to meet members of the BBBSCA team and learn more about what it means to mentor as a BIG. The events will last one hour. Lunch and refreshments will be served.

If you’re interested in attending the event, you can RSVP by texting or emailing the key word “mentor2023” to 501-200-5688 or qmcfadden@bbbsca.org.