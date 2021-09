Blue Jeans and Bubbles benefits the Ronald McDonald House. It’s a casual, outdoor evening with local food, bubbles and lots of laughter.

There are two different levels of wristbands available. There’s a $35 dollar one that includes the food and fun only. There’s also a VIP wristband for $75 dollars.

They’re hoping to fund 2,000 nights for families who have critically ill children at Little Rock hospitals.

You can find more information and buy tickets at their website.