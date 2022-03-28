On May 6, 1960 a 20-year-old Black paratrooper died in police custody. Marvin Leonard Williams was at the then Faulkner County Jail. Two decades later, his parents received an eyewitness letter confirming Marvin’s brutal murder. Now his brother Ronnie Williams has written a book about it called “Markham Street.”

He shares his family’s subsequent quest for justice and offers a glimpse into the struggles Black families in the South dealt with and continue to face.



Ronnie Williams will have a book signing on Thursday, March 31 at the William J. Clinton Presidential Center.

The event will include a panel discussion at 5:30 p.m., followed by a meet and greet with Williams.

Fully vaccinated individuals are invited to attend free of charge.