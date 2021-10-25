We spoke with Doctor Beth Milligan who is a breast cancer survivor. She was diagnosed 5 years ago during a routine screening mammogram. She had a bilateral mastectomy and is currently in remission.
Breast Cancer Survivor Stories: Dr. Beth Milligan
How Common Is Breast Cancer?
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers.
Breast Cancer Risk and Prevention
There is no sure way to prevent breast cancer. But there are things you can do that might lower your risk, such as changing risk factors that are under your control.
Early Detection and Diagnosis
Breast cancer is sometimes found after symptoms appear, but many women with breast cancer have no symptoms. This is why regular breast cancer screening is so important.
Understanding a Breast Cancer Diagnosis
If you’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer, you’ve probably heard a lot of different terms used to describe your cancer.
