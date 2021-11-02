Breast Cancer Survivor Stories: Joan Hall

In 2013 Joan Hall went for a routine mammogram when she told there was something they wanted to watch. A couple of months later she went back and doctors wanted a biopsy. That’s when she found out she had cancer. Fortunately it was caught early and the cancer was small. Joan opted to have a double mastectomy with breast reconstruction. She has now been cancer free for 7 years.

