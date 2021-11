In November 2010 Susan Tillmans was going to get her first mammogram. She found out she had stage 1 intraductal carcinoma. Two days later she had a biopsy and soon after that she had surgery.

Tillmans says she chose to believe cancer didn’t define her, but she says it was a definite learning tool that directed her toward choices that would enrich her life and not make her bitter. She says she chose to honor all of the feelings.



This week marks 11 years of being cancer free.