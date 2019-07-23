Bright Night

Preregistration is $25 each and includes the ticket holder’s choice of three activities at Big Rock Mini Golf and Fun Park and a light supper.

Beginning July 29, tickets are $30 each and includes the ticket holder’s choice of three activities at Big Rock Mini Golf and Fun Park and light supper.

Additional concessions and activities are available for purchase from Big Rock Mini Golf and Fun Park.

Proceeds help rebuild the lives of Arkansas children and families who are abused, abandoned, neglected and dealing with psychiatric, behavioral, emotional and spiritual issues.