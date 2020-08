NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Arkansas Travelers are hosting a movie night at Dickey-Stephens Park on Friday, August 14th featuring Disney-Pixar's Finding Nemo.

Gates open at 6 p.m. The movie will begin at 7:30 p.m. It will be broadcasted on the Travs-Vision video board. The two available seating options will provide six feet of separation from other guests. Select concessions will be available, no outside food or beverages permitted.