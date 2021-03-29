Whitney Gorsegner, who is the in-house Wellness Coordinator for the engineering firm Garver, show us a few ways on how to take care of your mental health by building a resilient mindset.

Now more than ever, it is important to prioritize your mental health. Resiliency is how we bounce back time and time again after experiencing difficulties. In 2021, being resilient means facing new challenges and celebrating triumphs along the way.

Here are a few tips to help you practice resilience.

1) Keep things in perspective.

o Managing your expectations and allowing for flexibility are great places to start, so if things do not happen as planned, you can continue to adapt. Realizing that some things are out of your control can help you focus on the bigger picture. You can’t always change what happens, but you can control how you react to it.

2) Take care of yourself.

o Find ways to do things you enjoy. It will help boost your mood. Try going for a walk, crafting, exercising, or cooking a new recipe. We are social beings, so connecting with family and friends will also help you take care of yourself while also taking care of someone else. You never know who might need a little extra support.

3) Ask for help if you need it.

o A licensed mental health professional can help you find some strategies for staying afloat and moving forward. The important thing to remember is that you are not alone, and your well-being is the top priority.

Keep being strong, positive, and hopeful in 2021. We’ve got this because we are resilient!