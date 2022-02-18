CABOT, Ark. – A non-profit in Cabot is kicking off its 50th year of serving Central Arkansas with the grand opening of a new location.

Building Bridges hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new ready to work location that helps folks with developmental or intellectual disabilities find employment.

The building is 8,500 square feet and includes three classrooms and a teaching kitchen.

Building bridges serves seven counties. The ready to work program helps high school juniors and seniors as well as adults 18 and older.