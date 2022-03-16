Why do I keep attracting the same type of guy? Or-I keep getting hurt- Are there any good women out there? Let’s talk about how you can attract the wrong type of partner!

Many times we fail to realize that we attract individuals who reflect how we see ourselves. Not that we feel we deserve to be mistreated, but somehow we find people who will do just that! sometimes areas where we lack “self-love” can be reflected in the partners we choose. And we find ourselves repeating the cycles of unhealthy companionship.