Thanksgiving is a holiday dedicated to the focus of being thankful. It’s a time to not only give thanks, but also a time to express gratitude. It’s a time to demonstrate kindness and enjoy time with the ones you love.
When expressing gratitude, you’re giving appreciation for all you have received and an acknowledgement of goodness in your life.
When it comes to your partner, take the time to consider “How can I express my gratitude? In what ways can I demonstrate my appreciation for all that they have done?
Building Relationships: Being Thankful
