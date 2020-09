LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Yadaloo Music & Arts Festival 2020 is going virtual due to the ongoing global pandemic. The festival will be on Saturday, September 19 at 5 p.m. and will include some of country music’s most talented local, regional and national acts. There will also be a small, socially-distanced VIP and sponsor viewing party.

“Our first Yadaloo festival was a great success and while it makes us sad that we’re not able tooffer the same experience this year, we’re very excited to give country music fans a way to safelyenjoy a night of both home-grown and nationally-recognized talented musicians,” said organizerSusan Erwin Prowse, co-founder and owner of Big Red Dog Productions. “We’re proud to offer asafe and unique experience this year while still supporting these artists who have taken a huge hitthroughout this coronavirus crisis.”