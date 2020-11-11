Building Relationships: Codependent Relationship

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas is kicking off its Dream Big auction, which will feature one-of-a-kind experiences. The virtual auction is designed to help raise money to support mentorship in Central Arkansas. It features experiences with many well-known Arkansas-based celebrities, athletes, artists, business leaders, and more.

"We are excited to help support BBBSCA by providing one-of-a-kind experiences that will makefor incredible gifts this holiday season,” said Annemarie Dillard Jazic, event chair and BBBSCAboard member. “Winners are sure to have a once-in-a-lifetime memory and assurance that theirgenerosity helps strengthen our community and supports our local youth."