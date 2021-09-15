Skip to content
Building Relationships: Controlling your emotions
Good Day
Posted:
Sep 15, 2021 / 10:05 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 15, 2021 / 10:05 AM CDT
Proactive Tips for Controlling Your Emotions
Have a positive attitude
Stay in the present moment
Be intentional
Timing and setting
Don’t allow the situation to control you
Have patience
