LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansas Urology is preparing for its 16th Annual Kickoff to Men's Health events. With one in nine men being expected to hear they have prostate cancer during the next year, Arkansas Urology raises awareness for prostate cancer prevention for men across Arkansas.

This year, the health facility is launching the new Arkansas Urology Foundation, which is committed to providing access to men's health care and expanding the event to multiple locations across the state.