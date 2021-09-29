Building Relationships: Importance in timing

Good Day

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Timing is so important when communicating with your partner. Saying the right thing at the right time, saying the wrong thing at the wrong time- both have impact- one is good, the other- not so good.

  1. Assess the situation- atmosphere, partner’s mood, amount of time you have to talk.    
  2. Check yourself- are you frustrated, tired, stressed?  
  3. Think before you speak.  
  4. Sometimes, admitting you don’t know what to say is more meaningful than saying nothing at all.  At least you care enough to listen and be present in the moment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories