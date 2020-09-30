BUILDING RELATIONSHIPS: Making your marriage a priority

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many people want a great marriage, but not everyone understands the importance of making your marriage a priority. Christina Hopson-Allen with Passion Unlimited, LLC spoke with Good Day Anchor Pat Walker about how to make your marriage a priority.

Hopson-Allen gave the following tips:

Making your marriage a priority means you focus on each other, not work, not kids, not responsibilities.

Maintaining a healthy marriage must be a primary focus.

Always express, give and share love.

When you marriage is priority you are more in tune with yourself and your partner, you feel at ease, you feel supported, you have greater direction and clarity and you gain momentum

When your marriage is not priority you lose focus, have poor communication, you have increased disagreements, decreased intimacy and poor connectivity.

“Remember, this is one of the biggest decisions you will make in your life,” Hopson-Allen said. “Make sure it counts.”