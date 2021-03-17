Building Relationships: Peacemaker or Peacebreaker?

Are You A Peacemaker or a Peacebreaker?

Most couples don’t know how to fight fair. They just want to get their point across and really don’t care about what their partner has to say.

Disagreements shouldn’t become full blown arguments with tempers flaring the voices yelling across the room. There is a way to be a peacemaker instead of a peacebreaker in your relationship.

Create a “safe space” If it gets too heated, take a break Always come back to the conversation- don’t leave a disagreement open to interpretation or assumption What you say and how you say it really does matter No interruptions! Let you partner express their feelings- get a clear understanding Don’t flip the script- making them feel guilty or blaming Use identifiers to describe your mood- colors, numbers, key phrases You may have to unlearn old habits- holding grudges and unforgiveness won’t work

Keeping the peace may be hard at first, but when you practice these skills, you can create a calm environment for discussion and not a yelling match!