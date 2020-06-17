Building Relationships: Running from Uncomfortable Feelings

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
City of Pine Bluff to hold public forum on law Enforcement and racial justice
Top Stories
Aunt Jemima brand to change name, remove image, Quaker Oats announces
Conway High School student-athlete named Gatorade Arkansas Girls Soccer Player of the Year
Rutledge sues Jim Bakker for peddling colloidal silver products to cure COVID-19
UPDATE: Body found in trunk of vehicle in Faulkner County identified
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
23-time major champ Serena Williams says she’ll play US Open
Top Stories
Champions League to be played at mini-tournament in Lisbon
Conway High School student-athlete named Gatorade Arkansas Girls Soccer Player of the Year
Glued to the telly: English soccer returns, a nation sighs
Bayern coach Flick the key to latest Bundesliga triumph
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Building Relationships: Running from Uncomfortable Feelings
Good Day
Posted:
Jun 17, 2020 / 08:49 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 17, 2020 / 08:50 AM CDT
Charlie Simpson discusses why people run away from some uncomfortable feelings.
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Body found in trunk of vehicle in Faulkner County identified
Video
Little Rock fire crews rescue boy from ditch
Video
UPDATE: Man killed in LR shooting Monday night identified, police say he was injured in another shooting
Video
Rutledge sues Jim Bakker for peddling colloidal silver products to cure COVID-19
Little Rock Walmarts close following Sunday afternoon protests
Video