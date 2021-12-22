Building Relationships: Spending time alone during the holidays

What should you do if you are alone over the holidays?

Get involved in community service- go to a local shelter, volunteer at a food bank

Attend a church service- many churches offer candlelight services on Christmas Eve

Set your goals for 2022, create a vision board

Create gift baskets for neighbors

Pick up a new hobby- something you’ve never had time to do

Connect with friends or family virtually- many families will have to do this due to COVID- precautions

Go to a Senior Living Facility- play games with the residents, listen to their stories

Offer to be a pet-sitter for a friend going out of town

Enjoy your solitude- binge watch your favorite series or reality TV show

Redecorate that room or clean that closet that you’ve been putting off Donate items to a local charity

Go for a walk and soak in the sights, smells, and sounds of Christmas day.

Use the opportunity for reflection- on who you are, what you want from life, and what brings you a sense of meaning and purpose. Start a new journal. Read a self-help book.

Create your own happy space- listen to music, create your own spa, light candles, meditate, relax

No matter what, you should enjoy this Christmas- even without the comfort of others, you can love yourself and create your own Christmas cheer!