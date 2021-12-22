Building Relationships: Spending time alone during the holidays

What should you do if you are alone over the holidays?  

  1. Get involved in community service- go to a local shelter, volunteer at a food bank
  1. Attend a church service- many churches offer candlelight services on Christmas Eve
  1. Set your goals for 2022, create a vision board
  1. Create gift baskets for neighbors
  1. Pick up a new hobby- something you’ve never had time to do
  1. Connect with friends or family virtually- many families will have to do this due to COVID- precautions
  1. Go to a Senior Living Facility- play games with the residents, listen to their stories
  1. Offer to be a pet-sitter for a friend going out of town
  1. Enjoy your solitude- binge watch your favorite series or reality TV show
  1. Redecorate that room or clean that closet that you’ve been putting off
    1. Donate items to a local charity
  1. Go for a walk and soak in the sights, smells, and sounds of Christmas day. 
  1. Use the opportunity for reflection-  on who you are, what you want from life, and what brings you a sense of meaning and purpose.  Start a new journal.  Read a self-help book.
  1. Create your own happy space- listen to music, create your own spa, light candles, meditate, relax

No matter what, you should enjoy this Christmas- even without the comfort of others, you can love yourself and create your own Christmas cheer!

