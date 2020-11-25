Building Relationships: The Thankful Family

Building Family Relationships- The Thankful Family

When we think of Thanksgiving, we usually visualize the happy family sitting at the table together. Everyone is getting along and enjoying each other’s company, right? This is not the case for every family…

Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful and grateful for all that we have. It’s a time for family and friends to come together and celebrate with each other.

But there are many families who are hurting during the holiday season. Not because they are a “hurt family,” but because individuals within the family are hurting.

Things to keep in mind:

• Hurt people hurt family

• Loving people love family

• A family is the sum total of its parts

Your family is YOUR FAMILY!

• Not every family is the same

• Every family has their own set of issues.

• You can’t change them- but you can change YOU!.

Regardless of your family dynamic- Thanksgiving is a time to do just that- GIVE THANKS!

Gratitude for your blessings is what matters most.