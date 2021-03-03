Building Relationships: Understanding Trauma in Your Child or Teen

What is Trauma
- Trauma is an emotional response to an intense event that threatens or causes harm.
- The harm can be physical or emotional, real or perceived, and it can threaten your child or someone close to him or her.
- Signs of Trauma
- Difficulty concentrating, learning, or thinking
- Decreasing grades, lack of involvement in activities
- Low self-esteem, trust issues, can’t develop attachments
- Refusal to follow rules, or talking back frequently
- Being tired all the time, sleeping much more (or less) than peers having nightmares
- Risky behaviors, fighting, aggressive behaviors
- Not wanting to spend time with friends
- Using drugs or alcohol, running away from home, or getting into trouble
- Depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts