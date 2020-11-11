Cabot elementary students salute veterans at drive-through parade

CABOT, Ark. – Cabot schools celebrated veterans while practicing social distancing Wednesday morning.

Students at Eastside Elementary School held drive-through Veterans Day parade at the school Wednesday Morning.

The students lined up to salute the veterans as they made their way through the school parking lot.

The veterans were escorted by the Cabot High School Junior Air Force ROTC as students decked out in red, white and blue cheered and waved messages of thanks.

