Cabot School Superintendent talks back-to-school plan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Cabot Public School District is preparing to welcome back students next week. Superintendent Dr. Tony Thurman broke down the district’s back-to-school plan during Good Day Arkansas.

He explained that the district was expecting to have 10,500 students on campuses this year, but about 1700 have chosen the digital route. There will be a “phase-in” plan for all students. Only students whose last names begin with A-K will attend on Monday. The same applies for those attending Cabot Panther Digital Academy. Students whose last names begin with L-Z will attend on Tuesday. The first day of school for all students together will be Wednesday.

Thurman said while the district will implement social distancing and masks policies, teachers will also rely on the secondary students to do their part.

“Kids are just like adults. We’re naturally social. We want to be around each other, but they’re gonna have to take some personal responsibility for this because we can remind, we can push people and try to get them to understand the importance of this, but ultimately we’ve got to have everyone working together on this,” Dr. Thurman said.