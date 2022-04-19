Camp Healing Hearts with Methodist Family Health is back this year. It’s a day camp for children and families who are struggling with grief. Coordinated by Kaleidoscope Grief Center, which is a program of Methodist Family Health, Camp Healing Hearts is FREE to families attending and will begin at 8 a.m. on Sat., May 21 at Camp Aldersgate in Little Rock. This camp is open to any family in Arkansas who is grieving the death of a loved one.

For an application, visit MethodistFamily.org. For more information about Camp Healing Hearts or Kaleidoscope Grief Center, contact Dao Ward at dward@methodistfamily.org or call 501-537-3991 or 800-756-3709 toll-free.