LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Festival of Trees is coming to the Statehouse Convention Center this week. It all benefits CARTI to help cancer patients in Arkansas.

The trio of events kicks off Thursday night with the Sugar Plum Ball. Little princesses and her prince charming will step into a storybook setting for a night full of dancing, dining, tiaras and memories to last a lifetime.

Next up is the Festival of Fashion Friday. There will be a professional runway show featuring Central Arkansas’ most chic boutiques.

Festival of Trees wraps up Saturday night with the Tux ‘n Trees Gala. It’s an evening filled with traditional holiday elegance. There will be live an silent auctions.

For more information you can visit Carti.com.