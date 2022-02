CFA Licensed All-Breed Cat Show “Cats are Back” presented by the Arkansas Feline Fanciers Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Hall of Industry at Arkansas State Fairgrounds. It’s from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

You can see more than 40 breeds of pedigreed cats along with cat agility, a cat costume contest and over 15 vendors selling items for cats and their humans.

Tickets are available at the door.