This week, we are exploring and celebrating part of what makes Arkansas so special. We visited with Matt McClure in Bentonville.
He’s the 2021 Proprietor of the Year winner for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame and proprietor of The Hive restaurant.
The Hive
200 NE A. St.
Bentonville, AR 72712
Phone: (479) 286-6575
Book a table online at TheHiveBentonville.com.
Celebrating Arkansas: The Hive Restaurant
