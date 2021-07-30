Celebrating National Cheesecake Day with Cheesecake on Point

Cheesecake on Point recently opened a brick-and-mortar location at 9809 W Markham in Little Rock, and they’re celebrating National Cheesecake Day with a grand opening.

Matcha Norwood stopped by FOX 16 Good Day Arkansas to offer a taste of some of their cheesecakes and discuss how the shop is celebrating.

Date: Friday, July 30th
Time: 6.30pm – 9pm
Address: 9809 W Markham,  Little Rock

  • 25% OFF EVERYTHING
  • Launching our new – 𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗘𝗦𝗘𝗖𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗦𝗛𝗔𝗞𝗘𝗦!!
  • Introducing 2 NEW CHEESECAKE FLAVORS
  • Ticket drawing for a chance to win FREE CHEESECAKE FOR 1 YEAR!!
  • Entertainment by DJ BOONE
  • BOUNCY HOUSE for the kiddos
  • FREE WATER BOTTLES

