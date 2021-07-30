Celebrating National Cheesecake Day with Cheesecake on Point

Cheesecake on Point recently opened a brick-and-mortar location at 9809 W Markham in Little Rock, and they’re celebrating National Cheesecake Day with a grand opening.
Matcha Norwood stopped by FOX 16 Good Day Arkansas to offer a taste of some of their cheesecakes and discuss how the shop is celebrating.
Date: Friday, July 30th
Time: 6.30pm – 9pm
Address: 9809 W Markham, Little Rock
- 25% OFF EVERYTHING
- Launching our new – 𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗘𝗦𝗘𝗖𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗦𝗛𝗔𝗞𝗘𝗦!!
- Introducing 2 NEW CHEESECAKE FLAVORS
- Ticket drawing for a chance to win FREE CHEESECAKE FOR 1 YEAR!!
- Entertainment by DJ BOONE
- BOUNCY HOUSE for the kiddos
- FREE WATER BOTTLES