Celebrating National Cheesecake Day with Cheesecake on Point

Cheesecake on Point recently opened a brick-and-mortar location at 9809 W Markham in Little Rock, and they’re celebrating National Cheesecake Day with a grand opening.

Matcha Norwood stopped by FOX 16 Good Day Arkansas to offer a taste of some of their cheesecakes and discuss how the shop is celebrating.

Date: Friday, July 30th

Time: 6.30pm – 9pm

Address: 9809 W Markham, Little Rock