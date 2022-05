Celebrity Attractions is bringing five different plays to see for the upcoming season.

BLUE MAN GROUP – September 9-11, 2022

TOOTSIE – January 13-15, 2023

Disney’s ALADDIN — February 1-5, 2023

LEGALLY BLONDE – The Musical – April 21-23, 2023

MY FAIR LADY – May 19-21, 2023

You can go to their website for more information.