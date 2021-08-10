Celebrity Attractions previews upcoming Broadway season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Celebrity Attractions will bring five national Broadway tours during the 2020-2021 Broadway Season to the Robinson Performance Hall. Fiddler on the Roof will kick off the season on October 9 and will run through October 11. Blue Man Group will run from January 8 to January 10, followed by Anastasia from February 12 to February 14 and Hairspray April 16 to April 18. The grand finale will be Hamilton from June 29 to July 11.

Watch the interview above and visit the Celebrity Attractions website for more information.