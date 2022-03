The Chocolate Fantasy Ball is already sold out, but you can still help the Ronald McDonald House. AFMC’s Share A Night allows donors to sponsor nights for families to stay at the Ronald McDonald House or the Ronald McDonald Family Room at UAMS.

A donation of $100 provides a safe overnight stay in a family suite, three meals, laundry, snacks, play spaces for children, supplies and many other comforts of home.

You can find details on their website.