Chocolate Fantasy Ball

The late Dr. Raye Montague, an internationally registered professional engineer with the U.S. Navy, is credited with creating the first computer-generated rough draft of a U.S. naval ship. She was also recognized as the U.S. Navy’s real-life “Hidden Figure” during naval events in Washington, D.C. and Virginia and on the Feb. 20, 2017, live episode of “Good Morning America.

In the last years of her life, Raye Montague decided to write the long-awaited book with her son, Dr. David Montague, professor of criminal justice at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and co-author, Paige Bowers.