• Chocolate Fantasy Ball will be a free event on Facebook Live this Thursday, February 11 from 6:30 to 7:00 p.m.
• Go to @RMHCArkansas on Facebook to RSVP
• Incredible silent auction items, including a LAGOS gold rope necklace, a luxurious private villa in Fiji, and a star-studded trip to next year’s Super Bowl.
• A special drawing called “The Door” to win a beautiful diamond bracelet provide by Sissy’s Log Cabin.
• Opportunities to “Share-A-Night” by donating to cover the cost of a family staying at Ronald McDonald House.
• Door prizes just for watching
• Plus, two-time Diamond Chef Winner Mary Beth Ringgold will be preparing an elegant dinner for Ronald McDonald House families to enjoy.
How can people find out more about Chocolate Fantasy Ball?
Visit www.ChocolateFantasyBall.com
Chocolate Fantasy Ball
