Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian organization that provides help to people in need, is collecting shoeboxes packed with goodies for the annual Operation Christmas Child.

Tania Frenti joined Good Day Arkansas to talk about the program and how it changed her life. Operation Christmas Child is a ministry project that sends shoeboxes filled with gifts to children around the world.

Tania said she received a shoebox while living in Romania. At that time, she said that she lived in poverty and was not used to receiving gifts. She said the box included school supplies, candy, hats and more.

“I felt seen and important,” she said. “I knew God knew me by name. He knew what I liked and what I needed, and he sent a gift just to speak to my heart.”

Tania said that Samaritan’s Purse is collecting items to start preparing for the national collection week on Nov. 13-20. She said anyone wanting to get involved can volunteer at a local church with the organization.

For more information on Samaritan’s Purse and Operation Christmas Child, visit samaritanspurse.org.