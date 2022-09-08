LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This weekend the Clinton Presidential Center will debut a new temporary exhibit called “Women’s Voices, Women’s Votes, Women’s Rights.”

This is the first temporary exhibit since 2019. It is a multimedia exhibition that explores the risks that women and their male allies took to win the vote, expand democracy, and elevate human rights throughout the past two centuries.

Along with historic artifacts and documents, sixteen world-renowned fiber artists created a collection of 18 artistic quilts commissioned especially for “Women’s Voices.” This intricate art form incorporates textiles, stitching, painting, photography, and text to tell powerful stories through a unique medium.

The exhibit opens to the public September 10th. For information on times and ticket prices, visit ClintonFoundation.org.