Colonial Wines & Spirits: Bourbon Heritage Month

Tristan from Colonial Wines and Spirits talked with Good Day anchor Pat Walker about Bourbon. It can only be made in the U. S. By federal law, Bourbon can’t be made outside the U. S. but doesn’t have to be made in Kentucky.

While most Bourbon comes from Kentucky, every state has at least one distillery that makes it.

Not all whiskey is Bourbon To be classified as Bourbon, whiskey has to be made from at least 51% corn, aged in charred new oak barrels and contain no additives.

Low price doesn’t mean low quality A lot of high quality Bourbon is expensive, but there are very good Bourbons at reasonable prices.

